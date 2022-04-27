Beautiful iOS media organizer ‘Sofa’ makes lists more personal and fun with latest update

Sofa for iPhone and iPad is a wonderful app that offers one place to organize all the movies, TV, music, books, podcasts, apps, and games you’d like to check out. In a new update today, Sofa is making lists more fun and easier to personalize with five main new features along with some other neat changes.

Sofa 3.3 is now available for iPhone and iPad with some valuable updates. Changes include the ability to add cover images to lists, the option to display large titles along with descriptions, and two new layout options.

There are also custom settings per list as well as a new edit list view to quickly check and personalize your settings.

More changes with Sofa 3.3 include the option to edit custom items, sticky notes markdown support, and eight new themes for spring and summer.

As I wrote when reviewing Sofa last year, I highly recommend checking out the app. It’s a free download with great features, a beautiful UI, and no ads. And if you enjoy it, you can support the developer with Super Sofa which unlocks all the advanced features. That runs $3.99/month, $35.99/year, or comes with a family subscription option at $5.99/month.

Sofa 3.3 full release notes:

Hey gang, ready for a fun update? This release enables you to make your lists even more personal and fun.

• Cover images for lists

• Large titles and descriptions

• New layout options

• Custom settings per list

• Edit custom item’s image and title

REQUIREMENTS

• An iPhone or iPad running at least iOS 15+

• An Apple Silicon Mac running 12.3+

**ABOUT THIS UPDATE**

The lists that people create in Sofa are highly personal and are often painstakingly curated over time. A lot of time, effort, and care go into the creation and curation of people’s reading lists, watch lists, playing lists, and more. The benefit of Sofa is being able to manage all of this in one place so you can be more intentional with your downtime.

**WHAT’S NEW WITH LISTS**

For your lists, you’ll now be able to add a cover image, large title, and description, along with more layout options.

COVER IMAGES

Add a large cover image to each of your lists. You can search from Sofa’s movie, tv show, and video game data sources, Unsplash, or add an image with a URL.

LARGE TITLES & DESCRIPTIONS

Display a large title for your lists and give it a description. Descriptions support markdown syntax for a little extra flair. Perfect for adding bold, italic, and links.

LAYOUT OPTIONS

Two new “cozy” grid and list layout options. These “cozy” options are great for lists where you want a little more information density.

CUSTOM SETTINGS PER LIST

All list settings are now saved per list and synced with iCloud. This means you can choose different sorting and layout options for each list.

NEW “EDIT LIST” VIEW

To easily understand and customize all these settings, there is a new view dedicated to controlling all the details. Tap the ••• button in the top right of each list, then “Edit List Details”.

**EDIT CUSTOM ITEMS**

Custom Items are a great way to add content to your lists even if one of Sofa’s data sources can’t find it. Previously, custom items would use a random image from Unsplash. Now, you can change the title and cover image for custom items in your lists. This should make custom items feel more at home in your lists.

**STICKY NOTES MARKDOWN SUPPORT**

Sticky Notes now support markdown syntax. This is helpful for adding emphasis and links to your notes.

IMPORTANT CHANGES

• Editing Sticky Notes now requires explicitly tapping the “edit” button in the top bar. There are pros and cons to this approach, but the main benefits are that rendering and interacting with Markdown is much more reliable with this implementation.

**NEW THEMES**

Sofa is ready for spring and summer with 8 new themes:

SPRING

• New Day

• Flower Power

• Open Fields

• Sleeping Flowers

SUMMER

• Camp Out

• Clear Skies

• Surf’s Up

• Island Vibes

**IMPROVEMENTS**

• You can now take action on items when performing a global search

**BUG FIXES**

• Fixed the pluralization of an Activity metric category when the total equaled one.

• Fixed a bug where items would “flash” when being moved to and from the Shelf

As always, don’t hesitate to reach out with feedback, issues, and suggestions. I’m always happy to hear from you: feedback@sofahq.com.

– Shawn

