Nvidia GeForce Now app adds native support for Apple M1 Macs just in time for Lost Ark arrival

After adding support for the M1 through Rosetta last year, Nvidia has just announced that its GeForce Now cloud gaming service is picking up native support for M1 Macs through its latest app update.

Rolling out now, the GeForce Now app for macOS is adding official native support for the Apple M1 chip. As mentioned, support has been available through Apple’s Rosetta compatibility layer since February of last year, but native support will result in better overall performance on Apple’s latest Macs. Nvidia touts lower power consumption and faster app launch speeds with this update.

To get these benefits of the new native M1 support, you’ll need to have the latest version of the GeForce Now app, v2.0.40. You can download the GeForce Now app directly from Nvidia’s website, or check for updates if you already have it installed.

The newest update to the cloud enables the GeForce NOW macOS app to natively support the Apple M1 chip. This update provides lower power consumption, faster app startup times and an overall elevated GeForce NOW experience on M1-based MacBooks, iMacs and Mac Minis.

This update comes just as GeForce Now is adding support for Amazon’s hit Lost Ark game. This is especially great news for Mac owners, as Amazon doesn’t publish the game with official macOS support. Other recent additions to GeForce Now’s lineup include God of War, Dune: Spice Wars, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: