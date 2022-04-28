Here’s a first look at the new Catalyst Black game for iOS and Android coming next month

If you enjoy playing games on your smartphone, you’re probably familiar with Vainglory – a multiplayer online battle arena game in which two opposing teams fight to reach and destroy the enemy’s base. Now Super Evil Megacorp, the company behind Vainglory, is about to release Catalyst Black – a new triple-A-level battleground game for iOS and Android.

Catalyst Black has been in development for some time. In fact, if you watched the iPhone 13 keynote in September last year, there was a brief demo of the game during the A15 Bionic chip and ProMotion display segment.

As described by the developers, the premise of Catalyst Black is to offer a “new world of epic battles” with powerful guns, multiple customizable abilities, and “mystical primals from another realm.” Built on the company’s own engine known as “E.V.I.L.,” the game features advanced graphics and is ready to run on a huge variety of devices.

In Catalyst Black, players will ascend to the skies as they embark on an expedition to acquire rich caches of power discoverable across the exotic Welkin Islands. Floating high above Kyria, the Welkins offer near limitless access to the mystical resource catalyte, but also hold within them the great mysteries of Catalyst Black itself.

With a free-to-play business model, Catalyst Black lets players collect, upgrade, and customize items to improve their game. There will be over 30 different guns and 12 abilities at launch, with more to come in future updates. The more you play, the more hunting and long-range shooting skills you get.

Catalyst Black includes multiple game modes. In Hydra mode, players can battle against other players and a big boss. In Slayer mode, you have to defeat enemies to earn points until you win. There’s also an Eventide mode to dispute the control of an ancient fortress. Users can join teams of 5v5 up to 12v12 players.

Although the game was created with touch screen in mind, it is also compatible with game controllers. Players will also find options to reduce graphics quality to save battery life if they want, and they can even enable a 120 FPS mode – available exclusively on supported iOS devices at first.

Catalyst Black will be released for both iOS and Android on May 25. Interested users can now pre-register on the game’s website to be notified of the release.

Check out some more screenshots of the game below:

