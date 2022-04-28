iPhone 14 mockups show whether you’ll be able to keep using iPhone 13 cases [Video]

The iPhone 14 lineup is coming in less than six months, and reports so far have painted a pretty clear of what to expect. As we inch closer to that release, iPhone 14 dummy units and molds are starting to emerge out of Apple’s supply chain. The latest leaked iPhone 14 designs were published this week by Mac Otakara, and they offer a closer look at whether or not your iPhone 13 cases will fit the new iPhone 14 lineup.

iPhone 14 cases and leaks

As a refresher, the iPhone 14 lineup is expected to consist of four models across two different screen sizes at 6.1-inches and 6.7-inches. This would include an iPhone 14, an iPhone 14 Max, an iPhone 14 Pro, and an iPhone 14 Pro Max.

These new dummy units and models published by Mac Otakara this week further corroborate these expectations and offer a closer look at the design changes we can expect. The most interesting tidbit here is that this is the first time we’ve seen tests on whether or not iPhone 13 cases will fit the new iPhone 14.

Given that the 6.1-inch screen size of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro is the same as iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, one would assume that cases would be inter-compatible. Unfortunately, it’s not that simple. A video from Mac Otakara shows that, somewhat unsurprisingly, the camera bump will be the issue.

As you can see in the video below, the larger camera bump on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro means that cases designed for the iPhone 13 won’t fit the new devices. You can see a bit of awkwardness around the camera bumps themselves, but Apple is also increasing the overall device thickness in part to accommodate that larger camera bump. This means that, even if you were willing to overlook some imperfections around the fit of the camera bump, the cases physically will not fit because of that thickness increase.

Meanwhile, as for the larger iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max, these dummy units show that cases designed for the iPhone 13 Pro Max should roughly fit both of the iPhone 14 models. The issue again, however, is the camera bump. The report explains that “the case itself could be installed, but it could not be completely installed because the rear camera hole interfered.”

You can check out the full video below, which shows the process of trying to install the iPhone 13 cases on each iPhone 14 model. You can learn more about the iPhone 14 in our full guide.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: