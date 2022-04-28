iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max taller displays and notch replacement corroborated in leaked panels

In March, 9to5Mac exclusively reported that Apple was planning four iPhone 14 models without a mini version. In addition, the Pro models would feature a taller screen due to a new punch-hole + pill design replacing the notch. Now, it seems the iPhone 14 panels’ lineup has leaked.

According to content creator Saran Byte, the iPhone 14 front panels have leaked on Weibo and show the aspect ratio is “slightly different on the Pros (19:5:9 to 20:9),” corroborating with our previous report.

Here’s what 9to5Mac Filipe Espósito wrote back in March:

Early iPhone 14 rumors suggested that Apple’s smartphone lineup in 2022 will have four new models but this time without a “mini” version. According to our sources, the new iPhone 14 (codenamed D27 and D28) will be available in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch versions, and the current 5.4-inch iPhone mini form-factor will be discontinued. These mid-range phones will have the same display resolution as the current iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. However, the display on the flagships iPhones 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max (codenamed D73 and D74) may be slightly taller to accommodate the new “notch + pill” design that will replace the notch.

As you can see in the image above, these are the four front panels of the upcoming iPhone 14 series. Although we can’t say for sure Apple will call the bigger iPhone 14 “Max,” our sources do believe it will have the same 6.7-inch display as the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Earlier today, 9to5Mac reported on the iPhone 14 mockups, which give us a nice look at whether the iPhone 13 cases will work on the newer generation, as you can read more about it here.

iPhone 14 front panels have leaked on Weibo – here are the changes to note:

1) thinner bezels on the Pro models, as reported by other sources

2) aspect ratio is also slightly different on the Pros (19.5:9 to 20:9); this corroborates with 9to5Mac’s report regarding taller displays pic.twitter.com/UtqNcBB9aP — Saran (@SaranByte) April 28, 2022

