Mac shipments grew 8% this year, as leading PC brands saw their own numbers plummet

Mac shipments grew 8% in the first quarter of 2022, while the top two PC brands saw their own shipments suffer double-digit falls.

A new report today says that a combination of four factors saw the global PC market fall by 4.3%, while Apple enjoyed by far the largest growth …

Counterpoint Research said four factors were at play in the overall decline in the market, two each impacting demand and supply.

First, global inflation is reducing the spending power of consumers and businesses alike. Second, the invasion of Ukraine has created a great deal of uncertainty and concern about the social, political, and economic future. Third, continued component shortages and logistics challenges – especially with oceanic shipping. Finally, COVID-19 lockdowns in China have further reduced supply.

Strong demand for Apple’s M1-powered Macs means that the company has seen its own shipments buck the trend.

Apple continued its success with the M1 MacBook series to see 8% YoY shipment growth in Q1 2022, which boosted its market share by 100 bps YoY.

Dell was the only other named brand to see its shipments increase, though by a far less impressive 1%. Market leader Lenovo saw its shipments fall 10%, while second-placed HP dropped 16%. Asus did see growth earlier in the year, but declining Chromebook sales saw it 1% down by the end of the quarter.

Counterpoint’s estimates follow those of IDC earlier in the month. As is usual, the two firms paint somewhat different pictures, but both have Apple and Dell shipments growing while the market as a whole declined by around 5%. We outlined then the reasons for strong demand for Macs.

