Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Sponsored by FitnessView: A health and fitness dashboard for tracking Health data with insights, widgets, and Apple Watch support!
New episodes of 9to5Mac Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Apple beats estimates with record Q2 earnings: $97.3 billion revenue
- Will iPhone 13 cases fit the new iPhone 14?
- Beats Fit Pro on sale for one of the very first times at $180, Studio Buds hit new 2022 low of $100
- Native Union launches 20% off sitewide Mother’s Day sale on latest MagSafe gear and more
- ecobee HomeKit SmartThermostats go on sale for spring starting at $149
Follow Chance:
Follow Rikka:
Listen & Subscribe:
Don’t miss out on our other daily podcasts:
Enjoy the podcast?
Shop Apple at Amazon or check out our merch to support 9to5Mac Daily!
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.