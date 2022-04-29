Beats Fit Pro see rare discount to $180 in Friday’s best deals, plus Native Union sale, more

Heading into the weekend, all of the best Apple deals are now live with the Beats Fit Pro going on sale for one of the first times at $180. That’s alongside a 20% off Native Union Apple accessory sale and ecobee HomeKit SmartThermostats from $149. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Beats Fit Pro on sale for one of the very first times at $180

Headlining all of this weekend’s best Apple deals, Amazon is now offering one of the very first cash discounts to date on the all-new Beats Fit Pro True Wireless Earbuds. Now dropping to $180 in all five colors, today’s offer is a new all-time low across nearly all of the styles and as rare as discounts come for these new debuts. For comparison, our last mention was retail price with an Amazon credit attached.

Delivering the brand’s latest flagship earbuds, the new Beats Fit Pro arrive with a true wireless design geared towards tagging along on workouts thanks to IPX4 water-resistance and wingtip designs. Those in the Apple ecosystem will find its built-in H1 chip to be the star of the show, enabling Hey Siri support alongside fast pairing and more. Battery life clocks in at six hours, though the companion charging case will bump that up to 24. You can see how all of that stacks up in our hands-on review. You can also save on Beats Studio Buds at $100, too.

Native Union launches 20% off Apple accessory sale

Native Union is now launching a new 20% off sitewide Mother’s Day sale, discounting nearly its entire selection of iPhone accessories and chargers in the process. Shipping is free across the board in orders over $40, and the discounted prices apply at checkout. Leading the way this time around is the all-new Snap 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Station at $144.

Down from $180, today’s offer amounts to not only the very first discount, but also a new all-time low of $36 off. As Native Union’s latest Apple-friendly charging station, this 3-in-1 offering packs a main 7.5W MagSafe mount for iPhone 12 and 13 series handsets. There’s also a secondary 5W pad for AirPods and the like, as well as a removable Apple Watch dock. Get all of the details in our launch coverage.

ecobee HomeKit SmartThermostats go on sale for spring

Now that spring weather is finally rolling in, Amazon is discounting the ecobee HomeKit SmartThermostat to $199. Normally fetching $249, this is the best price in months at 20% off and matches the 2022 low. ecobee SmartThermostat automates your heating or cooling setup to ensure you’re comfortable throughout spring and into summer as the temperature heats up. Replacing your existing unit, the SmartThermostat features a touchscreen display to control or monitor settings, and also arrives with HomeKit support out of the box as well as onboard access to Siri and Alexa. A bundled temperate sensor also lets you adjust settings based on hyperlocal readings. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

A more affordable way to get in on the smart thermostat game falls to the ecobee3 lite. This alternative clocks in with a $149 price tag and delivers similar HomeKit support. There’s just not built-in access to Siri or Alexa, and you’ll miss out on the bundled sensor, too. Even so, it’s a pretty notable way to upgrade to a smart climate control system ahead of warmer weather, though you will also be saving $30 in the process.

