PSA: Don’t forget to celebrate International Dance Day with today’s Apple Watch Activity Challenge

Today is International Dance Day, and Fitness+ has a new Apple Watch Activity Challenge for you. After spending 20 minutes or more dancing, you can earn exclusive awards to share with friends and family.

On the Fitness+ app, Apple shares:

Time to groove! Earn this award by recording a Dance workout of 20 minutes or more on International Dance Day, April 29. Record it with the Workout app or any app that adds workouts to Health.

After completing the challenge, don’t forget to invite others to join; you’ll receive an exclusive sticker that you can share with other Apple users through iMessage and FaceTime. You can view your award anytime on both the iPhone and Apple Watch Fitness+ apps.

These Apple Watch Activity Challenges are great ways to motivate others to get up and move. There’s also awards for completing monthly challenges, workout goals, move goals, and more. With meditation, pilates, strength training, rowing, and more included in the service, it’s easy to find a challenge for anyone.

For those that don’t subscribe, the service is $9.99 a month or $79.99 a year. It can also be bundled with an Apple One subscription.

Will you participate in the International Dance Day challenge?

