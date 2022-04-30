Save on your dream portable power station setup with new FREE BLUETTI rewards program

BLUETTI – a leader in portable off-grid power station solutions – has a launched a new loyalty rewards program delivering a way for customers to score deep deals and free credits towards future purchases. The brand has become well known for its portable battery systems to light up your camp site, provide much needed outlets during emergency situations, and otherwise power your off-grid adventures. And while its gear isn’t always the most affordable solutions out there, the feature-rich and rugged designs are about to get less expensive by way of the new BLUETTI Plus membership program. Free to join, the rewards system brings free credits, deeper sale prices, and plenty of bonus gifts to members on every purchase and referral (among other things). Take a deeper dive down below.

BLUETTI Plus deliver deals, bonuses, and more on every purchase

BLUETTI Plus is essentially a membership program that won’t cost you anything. You just simply score free gift cards and vouchers when you make a purchase, refer a friend, share on social, and more. If you are going to or are already invested in its portable power supply ecosystem, it is a no-brainer decision to sign-up and redeem some free credit towards a future purchase.

The brand has introduced a tiered system for folks looking to expand their off-grid setup, effectively reducing prices across the board just with the free sign-up process and for partaking in the program:

According to BLUETTI, it will even honor purchases made previous to the introduction of the loyalty program. Just email them from the address you used for your previous BLUETTI gear after signing up to fold those purchases into your membership account: “Send us a message with the email address you used in purchasing and we’ll help to update your history bucks.”

The BLUETTI Bucks earned with purchases are also joined by priority access to newly-released products, exclusive sale events, free bonuses, and even a birthday gift. There’s also a check list of simple contributions members can make to add to their BLUETTI Bucks bank as well:

Our loyalty program is a brand extension of this appreciation for our community, a solution to increase the retention rate, and a way for us to show our current and future customers how much we value them.

Head over to the official BLUETTI Plus page to sign-up and for even more details.

