Chase offers 50% bonus when you redeem your points for Apple products

Chase has announced it is once again offering a bonus for cardholders when they redeem their Ultimate Rewards points for Apple products. The promotion is similar to ones Chase has run in the past, offering an up to 50% bonus, which starts today ang goes until the end of the month.

Chase first launched its dedicated Apple Ultimate Rewards Store back in 2018, giving cardholders another way to use the points they earn with their credit card. The dedicated Apple storefront is accessible via Chase’s Ultimate Rewards storefront and sells virtually everything you’d find from Apple, including the latest MacBook Pros, iPhone 13 models, and much more.

Here are the details on this promotion:

Freedom, Freedom Unlimited, Freedom Flex, and Freedom Student: Points are worth 10% more

Ink Business Cash, Ink Cash and Ink Business Unlimited: Points are worth 10% more

Ink Business Preferred and Ink Plus: Points are worth 25% more

Sapphire Preferred: Points are worth 25% more

Sapphire Reserve: Points are worth 50% more

JPMorgan Reserve: Points are worth 50% more

The program works by allowing customers to use their points as credit towards their Apple purchases. For example, if you choose to buy an Apple device that costs at $120 at $1.25 redemption value, and pay for half using points, you would use 4,800 points and your credit card would be billed $60.

As always, you can usually get a better bang for your buck when using your Chase points for travel or transferring them to a travel partner. If you have an Apple purchase planned and a decent amount of Chase points banked, however, you could use some of those points to lower the price.

If you aren’t already a Chase cardholder, don’t forget the company is currently running a very lucrative sign up bonus for its popular Chase Sapphire Preferred card. You can earn 80,000 bonus points, which would get you $1,000 towards an Apple purchase with this promotion.

