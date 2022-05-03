Apple releases macOS 12.4 beta 4 for developers

Arriving a week after the third macOS 12.4 beta for developers and public testers – including the first webcam fix for Apple’s Studio Display – Apple has seeded macOS 12.4 beta 4 today to developers.

macOS 12.4 beta 4 is now available via OTA for developers already enrolled in the beta as well as being available soon from Apple’s Developer website. Today’s beta comes with build number 21F5071b.

We didn’t see much new in the first macOS 12.4 beta but Apple did include a warning that Universal Control functionality will require a Mac to be on the latest beta if an iPad is running iPadOS 15.5.

Then with the third macOS 12.4 beta, Apple seeded the first beta for the Apple Studio Display with a fix for the webcam:

While Universal Control first officially launched with macOS 12.3, it’s still in “beta” per Apple. We could see further refinements to the feature with the macOS 12.4 beta alongside other new changes and features.

Notice something new in today’s beta? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac.

