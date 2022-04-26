Apple releases macOS 12.4 beta 3 to developers [U]

Michael Potuck

- Apr. 26th 2022 10:09 am PT

0

Following up on launching the second macOS 12.4 beta for developers and public testers last week, Apple has seeded the third macOS 12.4 beta today to developers.

Update: The third macOS 12.4 beta includes the anticipated fix for the Studio Display webcam.

macOS 12.4 beta 3 is now available via OTA for developers already enrolled in the beta as well as being available soon from Apple’s Developer website. Today’s beta comes with build number 21F5063e.

We didn’t see much new in the first macOS 12.4 beta but Apple did include a warning that Universal Control functionality will require a Mac to be on the latest beta if an iPad is running iPadOS 15.5.

While Universal Control first officially launched with macOS 12.3, it’s still in “beta” per Apple. We could see further refinements to the feature with the macOS 12.4 beta alongside other new changes and features.

Notice something new in today’s beta? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac.

Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

