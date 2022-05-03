Frontier giving away free Apple TV 4K to customers for ‘Fiber 2 Gig’ internet promo

Frontier is running a new promotion for new customers purchasing its Fiber 2 Gig internet. When new customers subscribe, they will receive a free Apple TV 4K. In addition, new subscribers will also get three months of the Apple TV+ streaming service for free.

Released last year, the newest Apple TV 4K supports video up to 2160p and 60 fps. It runs on tvOS 15 and uses the second-generation Siri Remote. The device also offers HEVC Dolby Vision, HDR10, and Dolby Atmos technologies.

According to Frontier, its 2 gigabit internet offers a maximum wired upload and download speed of 2 gigabits per second. This deal is for new customers only, and those interested in a free Apple TV 4K can check if the offer is available to them on the company’s site.

Here are the terms and conditions of the promotion:

*$4.99/mo. after 3 month trial. One subscription per Family Sharing group. Valid only for new subscribers to Apple TV+ in the United States, age 13+, from May 2, 2022 to July 2, 2022. Offer must be redeemed by July 30, 2022. Plan automatically renews until cancelled. Restrictions and other terms apply. See https://www.apple.com/legal/internet-services/itunes/us/terms.html for more information. Apple TV 4K: No returns for cash. Prorated early termination fee up to $200 for Apple TV 4K applies if disconnected or downgraded to lower speed. Redeem within 45 days of notification.

Apple TV+ has a variety of award-winning original shows, movies, and documentaries. You can watch this content on the Apple TV app across your devices. Don’t forget to check out our running guide on what to watch on the streaming service.

