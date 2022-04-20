Apple releases second beta for iOS 15.5, iPadOS 15.5, tvOS 15.5, and watchOS 8.6 [U]

Update: Now available to public beta testers as well.

A couple of weeks after releasing the first beta of iOS 15.5, Apple is seeding the second version for developers. Alongside that, there’s also beta 2 of iPadOS 15.5, tvOS 15.5, and watchOS 8.6. Head below for the details.

Today’s build of iOS 15.5 beta 2 is 19F5057e. Different from iOS 15.4, which brought some handful of features, this version seems to focus on Wallet updates.

Here are the top features of iOS 15.5 beta 2 so far:

New Request and Send buttons for Apple Cash in Wallet app.

Physical Apple Card now called ‘Titanium Card’ in Wallet settings.

Apple Pay has been rebranded as ‘Apple Cash’ Messages app.

Rebrand of iTunes Pass as “Apple Account Card” in the Wallet app.

As analyzed by 9to5Mac, iTunes Pass will become a new card called “Apple Account.” This card will be displayed in the Wallet app just like the Apple Card and the Apple Cash card. This way, instead of having to show the QR Code when shopping at an Apple Store, the user will be able to complete the purchase using Apple Pay.

Apart from these changes on iOS 15.5 beta 2, there’s also a tweak for HomePod 15.5 software version with a new Wi-Fi signal bars in the Home app.

For iPadOS users, Apple says Universal Control on version 15.5 requires all devices to be updated to latest betas.

Last but not least, it’s interesting to note that iOS 15.5 beta also hints to future changes coming to iOS 16, as 9to5Mac exclusively reported here.

