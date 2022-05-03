iOS 15.5 beta 4 now rolling out to developers as iOS 16 looms

Chance Miller

- May. 3rd 2022 10:12 am PT

0

One week after the release of the third beta, Apple is now rolling out iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5 beta 4 to developers. iOS 15.5 includes small under the hood changes, as well as updates to the Wallet app, Apple Cash, HomePod, and the App Store. There are also new changes to the Photos app and more. Head below for the details.

Today’s new release of iOS 15.5 beta 4 is available to developers via an over-the-air update in the Settings app. As usual, if the update does not immediately appear for download, keep checking, as it sometimes takes a few minutes to roll out to all registered developers. The build number of iOS 15.5 beta 4 is 19F5070b.

Here are the details on what’s new in iOS 15.5 so far: 

In addition to iOS 15.5 beta 4, Apple is also rolling out tvOS 15.5 beta 4 to developers. We expect new public betas to be released as soon as later today.

If you spot any changes in the new betas from Apple today, let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage with the new releases right here at 9to5Mac

Chance Miller

Chance is an editor for the entire 9to5 network and covers the latest Apple news for 9to5Mac.

