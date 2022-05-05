Facebook to discontinue Nearby Friends and other location-based features

Facebook on Thursday began informing users that Nearby Friends and other location-based features will soon be discontinued at the end of the month. While the reasons are currently unclear, the company claims that all information related to these features will be deleted from Facebook’s servers.

Users have been getting a notification in the Facebook app for iOS and Android about the end of Nearby Friends, a feature that lets people share their current location with other Facebook friends. At the same time, Facebook also says that Time Alerts, Location History, and Background Location are also “going away soon.”

According to the company, Nearby Friends and other location-based features will no longer be available to users after May 31, 2022.

Nearby Friends and Weather alerts will no longer be available after May 31, 2022. Information you shared that was used for these experiences, including Location History and Background Location, will stop being collected after May 31, 2022, even if you have previously enabled them.

Some of the data, such as the user’s location history (which automatically uses your location to create a map of places you have visited, will be available for download by August 1, 2022. After that, Facebook says that this data will be deleted.

Unfortunately, this doesn’t mean that Facebook’s app will stop collecting users’ location. The company states that location data will still be collected “for other experiences.” Of course, you can always disable the Facebook app’s access to your location by going into the iOS Privacy settings.

You can download the latest version of the Facebook app for iPhone and iPad on the App Store.

