Facebook to discontinue Nearby Friends and other location-based features

Filipe Espósito

- May. 5th 2022 5:07 pm PT

0

Facebook on Thursday began informing users that Nearby Friends and other location-based features will soon be discontinued at the end of the month. While the reasons are currently unclear, the company claims that all information related to these features will be deleted from Facebook’s servers.

Users have been getting a notification in the Facebook app for iOS and Android about the end of Nearby Friends, a feature that lets people share their current location with other Facebook friends. At the same time, Facebook also says that Time Alerts, Location History, and Background Location are also “going away soon.”

According to the company, Nearby Friends and other location-based features will no longer be available to users after May 31, 2022.

Nearby Friends and Weather alerts will no longer be available after May 31, 2022. Information you shared that was used for these experiences, including Location History and Background Location, will stop being collected after May 31, 2022, even if you have previously enabled them.

Some of the data, such as the user’s location history (which automatically uses your location to create a map of places you have visited, will be available for download by August 1, 2022. After that, Facebook says that this data will be deleted.

Unfortunately, this doesn’t mean that Facebook’s app will stop collecting users’ location. The company states that location data will still be collected “for other experiences.” Of course, you can always disable the Facebook app’s access to your location by going into the iOS Privacy settings.

You can download the latest version of the Facebook app for iPhone and iPad on the App Store.

More about Facebook:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Facebook

Facebook

Facebook is the most popular social media service in the world with 2.32 billion monthly active users as of December 31, 2018

About the Author

Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.