Create your own wallpapers for iOS and macOS devices with the new ‘Acrylic’ app

Choosing a new wallpaper for your phone or computer is not always an easy task. iOS doesn’t exactly have many options available, and searching for good images on the web can be a nightmare. However, thanks to the new “Acrylic” app, you can now create your own wallpapers for iOS and macOS devices.

Acrylic is focused on creating 3D and gradient wallpapers, which honestly are a perfect match for Apple’s operating systems. If you just want to be surprised with a new wallpaper, the app can quickly generate new images for you. But things get more fun when you create a new background from scratch.

Acrylic is a simple and easy-to-use wallpaper engine for iOS and macOS, though, it does do more than just simple wallpapers. Easily create beautiful mesh gradients and 3D scenes at high resolutions. Simple to use tools allow you to make great-looking renders quickly.

You can add multiple spots to change the colors of each of them. Not only that, the app lets users change the location of the spots for a more original look. There are also options to generate wallpapers in specific colors based on the settings you have chosen.

In addition to gradients, Acrylic is also capable of generating 3D scenes with customizable presets, advanced reflections, and ambient occlusion for more detailed objects. As a result, the possibilities for creating your next wallpaper are endless. Once you’re done, the wallpaper can easily be exported to your photo library.

The app also supports some other interesting features, including iCloud sync, widgets, and Siri Shortcuts for generating new gradients. And more importantly, it works with iPhone, iPad, and the Mac.

If you want to give the app a try, Acrylic is available on the App Store as a one-time $1.99 purchase. During the first month of sales, part of the proceeds will go to the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: