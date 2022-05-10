Deals: 24-inch M1 iMac now up to $199 off, Anker iPhone accessories from $11, more

All of today’s best deals are live for Tuesday and leading the way is a series of new lows on 24-inch M1 iMac models at $199 off. That’s alongside the latest Anker iPhone accessory sale from $11 and Twelve South’s picture frame-inspired PowerPic mod Qi charger at $49. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

New 24-inch M1 iMac all-time lows at up to $199 off

Amazon now offers the entry-level Apple 24-inch M1 iMac 256GB for $1,150. While you’d more regularly pay $1,299, today’s offer is marking a new Amazon all-time low at $149 off in total. This is also $49 under our previous mention to mark that best price yet. There are also some higher-end models with up to $199 in savings attached, like the 8-core 512GB configuration at a new low of $1,599.

Apple’s new 24-inch iMac arrives with an integrated M1 processor with its sleek design including a 4K Retina display with True Tone, as well as a 1080p FaceTime camera. Other notable features include 256GB or more of onboard storage, at least 8GB of RAM, and six speakers capable of supporting Spatial Audio. You’re also looking at the improved 8-core processor and a pair of Thunderbolt ports supplemented by two USB-C slots, as well as Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and Ethernet in the power brick. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Anker discounts iPhone essentials from $11 in latest sale

Anker is kicking off its latest sale today courtesy of its official Amazon storefront. This time around all of the discounts start at $11 and cover everything from iPhone and Android essentials to power strips and Soundcore speakers. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Headlining is the Anker MagGo 8-in-1 MagSafe Charging Station at $85. Down from $100, today’s offer is only the third notable discount to date, the second-best, and $15 off.

Packing eight different ways to refuel gear in your everyday carry or Apple setup into a spherical design, this power station’s most notable trick is the 7.5W MagSafe mount on the top. Then there’s 65W USB-C power delivery to go alongside a pair of AC outlets and more. Our recent Tested with 9to5Toys review details what to expect.

Twelve South’s picture frame-inspired PowerPic mod Qi charger hits $49

Amazon now offers the Twelve South PowerPic mod Wireless Charger for $49. Down from $60, this is the second-best price of the year at within $1 of the all-time low. Delivering a unique place to refuel your smartphone, this wireless charger doubles as a picture frame to blend in with the rest of your home decor when not in use.

It has a transparent acrylic build that houses a 10W Qi stand with either white or black accenting. We found the PowerPic mod to be a notable gift recommendation or just a way to personalize your charging setup in our Tested with 9to5Toys review.

