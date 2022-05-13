Apple TV+ shows come to life with ‘Severance’ and ‘Ted Lasso’ among pop-ups at The Grove Apple Store [Gallery]

Apple Retail Stores are constantly used to promote Apple TV+ shows and movies, however, the company has now taken a more aggressive (and fun) approach. Some of the most popular Apple TV+ shows such as Severance and Ted Lasso have now come to life at The Grove Apple Store.

The Grove Apple Store, which is located in Los Angeles and was completely redesigned last year, now has an area with multiple pop-ups themed around the Apple TV+ shows. 9to5Mac’s José Adorno was there to bring us some great pictures of this special event.

The promoted shows are The Afterparty, Schmigadoon!, Pachinko, Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, WeCrashed, and Severance.

Each pop-up has features related to the shows. For instance, the pop-up of The Morning Show features a stand and background used in the series so that everyone can take a picture as the show’s hosts. Visitors can also get some food, such as pretzels and ice cream at the pop-ups.

There are also special QR Codes everywhere to redirect users to the show’s page on the Apple TV app.

This is not the first time that The Grove Apple Store has promoted Apple TV+ in a special way. Last year, the cast of Ted Lasso was there for a Q&A on the day of the store’s reopening. Apple also handed out exclusive Ted Lasso stickers to customers.

You can check out more photos from the Apple TV+ event at The Groove Apple Store below, which will last until the end of the month:

