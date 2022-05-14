‘Carpool Karaoke: The Series’ season 5 coming this month to Apple TV+ [Video]

May. 14th 2022

Apple last year renewed “Carpool Karaoke: The Series” for a fifth season. The show was created before Apple even launched Apple TV+, so it was distributed through Apple Music. Now the fifth season is finally coming this month, this time on Apple TV+.

Carpool Karaoke was originally created as a segment of The Late Late Show with James Corden. The comedian invites famous artists to sing along while he drives a car. In 2016, Apple and CBS reached an agreement to license Carpool Karaoke for a new Apple Music show. Although they’re quite similar, “Carpool Karaoke: The Series” doesn’t feature a regular host.

Now it’s time for Apple’s Carpool Karaoke to return for its fifth season with new artists. In a trailer shared by the company, we get to see the cast of The White Lotus, Saweetie & Anitta, The D’Amelio Family, Joanthan Scott & Zooey Deschanel, and the stars of All Elite Wrestling as some of the guests.

Even though James Corden doesn’t host “Carpool Karaoke: The Series,” he’s one of the executive producers of all the episodes.

The stars sharing a car, singing along to their personal playlists, and embarking on adventures this season include Simu Liu & Jessica Henwick; “White Lotus” costars Murray Bartlett, Alexandra Daddario & Sydney Sweeney; Anitta & Saweetie; Zooey Deschanel & Jonathan Scott, who first met on “Carpool Karaoke;” Britt Baker, Christian Cage, Bryan Danielson, MJF, Will Hobbs, CM Punk and Ruby Soho of All Elite Wrestling; and Charli, Dixie, Heidi and Marc D’Amelio. Additional episodes will debut later this year.

While “Carpool Karaoke: The Series” was already available on the Apple TV app, this is the first time Apple has promoted the show as an Apple TV+ exclusive, which means it will likely no longer be available for free.

“Carpool Karaoke: The Series” season 5 premieres on May 27. You can watch the trailer for the new season below or on YouTube:

