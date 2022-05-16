Lumen metabolic analyzer iOS app gets overhauled food logging and macro tracking

Lumen, the pocket-sized device that measures your metabolism to help you achieve health and fitness goals is out with a nice update. The iOS-supported device with Apple Health integration has received a refresh for its built-in food log and macro tracker that lets you see the impact your nutrition has on metabolism in real-time.

What’s Lumen?

Whether you want to lose or maintain weight, build muscle, improve endurance, or optimize your athletic performance, understanding how workouts, nutrition, and metabolism are connected is a huge advantage. Until Lumen launched in 2020, testing to see if you’re burning carbs or fat was a relatively expensive process done in clinics and hospitals with large devices.

Lumen puts powerful metabolic analysis in your pocket with tight Apple Health integration to give you the personalized information you need (in the moment) about how your body is using energy, what you need to eat to hit your specific goals like a macronutrient plan, and more.

Lumen’s new food log and macro tracker

All food on left and Cabs only mode on right

Back in March, Lumen introduced the first iteration of its food and nutrition tracker to:

Understand which foods are good for your body – how specific ingredients impact metabolism in real time

– how specific ingredients impact metabolism in real time Know when to eat and what – measuring the impact of every breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snack

– measuring the impact of every breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snack Focus on the quality of foods, not calories – logging and tracking the nutritional value and macronutrients of every food (volumes of fats, carbs, and protein)

Track foods for your lifestyle – seeing how certain foods impact exercise, sleep, and fasting habits

Track any food at the grocery store – scanning food labels and barcodes to log certain meals and ingredients

– scanning food labels and barcodes to log certain meals and ingredients Integrate with other platforms you use – importing your data from loggers such as MyFitnessPal

Now in the latest update, the Nutrition Plan and macro budget tracker have received a nice refresh with an improved UI that’s easier to use. You can also toggle between logging all your food and macros or just track carbs.

Lumen runs as a subscription service priced at $299/year ($249 for 6 months optional) with the metabolic analyzer included. We did a full review of Lumen when it launched and found it to be impressive and valuable. We’re also working on an updated review that will include a look at the latest software on iPhone and Apple Watch.

