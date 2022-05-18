Apple launches updated professional training and certification for IT support and management

Today, Apple announced new online courses and certifications for Apple device support, deployment, and management to prepare workers for in-demand careers. According to a press release shared by the company this morning, demand for skilled support and technical staff within the enterprise is growing, with jobs in computer and information systems in particular projected to grow faster than the average for all occupations from 2020 to 2030.

With that in mind, Apple is updating its professional training and certifications for IT support and management. The training has been completely redesigned and moved to an online, self-paced format. Users can demonstrate their competency with two new exams and earn certification from Apple.

“More people than ever are using Mac, iPad, and iPhone to do their best work, and the demand for Apple-certified IT professionals has never been greater,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Enterprise and Education Marketing. “Apple Professional Training helps anyone with an interest in technology — whether they are changing careers or upping their skill set — pursue high-paying IT jobs with certifications that will stand out to potential employers. We believe deeply in inclusion in technology, so the new courses are self-paced and freely available, and we are working to ensure ability to pay isn’t a barrier to earning Apple certification.”

Two new Apple Professional Training courses are available today on training.apple.com. The Apple Device Support and Apple Deployment and Management courses are sequential; they help build on skills and concepts as the user progresses. At the completion of each course, new certification exams are available to demonstrate competence achieved at each level with corresponding digital badges from Apple.

Each exam costs $149, and certification can be displayed on resumes, online profiles, and job boards, enabling users to stand out in job searches.

Apple has also partnered with the Mac Admins Foundation to ensure additional access to the new Apple exams. With underwriting from Apple, the foundation will offer vouchers to applicants with financial needs. As a new 501(c)(3) organization, two key tenets of the Mac Admins Foundation are making a welcoming and accessible organization to expand the profession and maintaining affordable access to all community resources.

