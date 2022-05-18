M1 MacBook Pro $249 off in Wednesday’s best deals, plus AirPods 3 hit $150, more

Halfway through the work week, all of Wednesday’s best deals are headlined by a chance to save $249 on Apple’s 13-inch M1 MacBook Pros. That’s alongside the second-best price of the year on AirPods 3 at $150 and a launch day discount on Nomad’s new Sport Slim Apple Watch band. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $249 on Apple’s 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro

Amazon is now offering the latest 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro 512GB for $1,250. Normally fetching $1,499, today’s offer is matching the all-time low for one of the very first times at $249 off. This is also the first discount we’ve seen in a month, and it carries over to the 256GB model, which is now sitting at $1,050 from its usual $1,299 price tag to mark a new low.

While it may not be the new M1 Pro machines that have been hogging the spotlight lately, the first Apple Silicon machines still deliver plenty of power and even more value for the price. The latest 13-inch MacBook Pro comes backed by a slim design that packs the power of Apple Silicon alongside 17-hour battery life, a pair of Thunderbolt ports, and the Touch Bar. That’s alongside 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Dive into our hands-on review for all of the details on the Apple Silicon performance gains.

AirPods 3 deliver MagSafe charging, Spatial Audio, and more

Amazon is currently offering Apple’s latest AirPods 3 for $150. Marking a return to the second-best price yet for the first time in over a month, these are down from $179 in order to sit within $5 of the Amazon all-time low from before spring rolled around.

Apple’s latest earbuds just launched back in October and most notably arrive with a redesigned casing that takes a page out of the pro version’s book. While you’re ditching the silicone eartips, AirPods 3 arrive with much of the same Spatial Audio support, as well as added water-resistance for tagging along on runs or workouts. Plus, there’s the nifty new MagSafe charging case that provides 30 hours of listening to complete the package.

Nomad’s new Sport Slim Apple Watch band sees launch day discount

Nomad launched the latest addition to its stable of Apple Watch accessories with the new Sport Slim Band, and it’s already on sale. Dropping in price across all four colorways, the new release is down to $50. Marking the first discount on this just-released accessory, today’s offer is down from the usual $60 price tag for a limited time in order to deliver $10 in savings and of course a new all-time low.

Nomad’s new Sport Slim Band outfits your Apple Watch with a premium FKM fluoroelastomer rubber build that is completely waterproof. On top of a thinner design compared to the original, there’s also added ventilation channels and a custom stainless steel closure pin. You can get a closer look at what to expect in our launch hands-on review if you’re not convinced.

