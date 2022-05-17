Nomad launches ‘Sport Band Slim’ for Apple Watch, an upgrade over Apple’s Sport Band [Hands-on]

Nomad is out today with a new take on its Sport Band for Apple Watch. The Sport Band Slim is a cleaner and lighter-weight option for Apple Watch and has some features above and beyond Apple’s own Sport Band.

Here’s how Nomad describes its newest Apple Watch band:

Sport Slim Band is lightweight on your wrist, but maintains the durability of a larger band. Made of flexible FKM rubber and designed with a low-profile pin-and-tuck closing mechanism, Sport Band Slim easily transitions from workout to workday.

Sport Band Slim is available for both 44/45mm and 40/41mm Apple Watches (works for older 42 and 38mm Apple Watches too).

It comes in four colors: glacier blue, sage, bone, and black, and is priced at $59.95.

Hands-on with Sport Band Slim

I’ve been testing out the Sport Band Slim for the last week and have found it to be really comfortable.

While Nomad’s new band is similar to Apple’s Sport Band, it has a more secure feel with a pill-shaped pin for the pin and tuck design – as opposed to Apple’s smaller ball-shaped pin.

I really like the colors, particularly the sage and glacier blue (I tested out sage along with black).

Another thoughtful design is the ventilation channels on the inside of the band. I’ve found that to create extra breathability making it less of a sweat trap than Apple’s Sport Band or Sport Loop.

If you’re looking for a great versatile new band for your Apple Watch, Nomad’s Sport Band Slim is easy to recommend with four nice color choices, a slim and sturdy design, a comfortable fit, and handy touches like ventilation channels.

You can pick up the Sport Band Slim direct from Nomad now.

