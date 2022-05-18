Roborock Q Series robot vacuums take on seasonal allergies with LiDAR, Auto Empty Dock Pure, more (save up to 23%)

Regularly cleaning the floors in your home is the best way to deal with seasonal allergies, but frustrating vacuum maintenance can slow you down. Roborock has your back with its new mid-range Q5 and Q5+ robot vacuum cleaners. With auto-empty compatibility, multi-level mapping, and smart app control, Roborock Q5+ can deliver up to seven weeks of hands-free cleaning at an affordable price.

Smart app control

Q5 series smart vacuum cleaners work with Roborock’s intelligent app to offer features like 3D mapping and one-touch routines. Advanced LiDAR technology powers Roborock’s PresiSense feature, allowing you to create No-Go Zones, Invisible Walls, and different floors in multi-level homes. This lets you customize and personalize Roborock Q5 to fit your vacuuming needs.

For example, you can schedule Roborock Q5 and Q5+ to vacuum specific rooms at specific times based on your needs and habits. Roborock even offers suction power control when customizing cleaning routines.

Roborock’s smart vacuum cleaner plays nice with smart home voice assistants too. You can assign tasks in the app to trigger with voice commands using Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and even Apple’s Siri.

Reduce allergen exposure

For allergy sufferers, Roborock’s Q5 and Q5+ robot vacuums are great for automating floor cleaning. The 2700Pa suction capacity in the Q5 series sucks up pet hair, dust, and dander from carpets and rugs so you can enjoy a clean home, and automating the process means you can easily clean your floors throughout the week as recommended.

Roborock Q5 and Q5+ both automatically return home to recharge after completing a cleaning job, and Q5+ adds a 2.5L dust bag with the Auto-Empty Dock. This lets Roborock Q5+ empty itself into the dust bag when it fills up so you can dramatically reduce exposure to allergens. The Auto-Empty Dock is very convenient, but it also helps prevent exposure to the allergens that set off your allergies.

Q series availability

Roborock Q5 series brings the luxury of automating floor cleaning to more people with its affordable prices.

The mid-range Q5 retails for $429.99. Readers can appreciate a 23% discount now through May 23 to bring the price to $329.99. Roborock Q5+ includes the Auto Empty Dock Pure with up to seven weeks of hands-free cleaning. The retail price is $699.99, and readers can enjoy $100 off at $599.99 now through May 23.

Roborock also recently introduced four other models in the Q series with basic mopping features: Q7 ($529), Q7+ ($799), Q7 Max ($599), and Q7 Max+ ($869). Each Max model increase suction power to 4700Pa, and Q7+ and Q7 Max+ include the Auto Empty Dock Pure like Roborock Q5+.

We highly recommend Roborock Q5+ for budget-minded buyers who can benefit from easier floor cleaning and less allergen exposure. Take advantage of the limited time discount to enjoy seven weeks of hands-free floor cleaning with Roborock’s robot vacuum.

