Apple opens new store in Wuhan, brings dedicated product pickup area

This Saturday, Apple opened a new store in Wuhan, China – the first in the Hubei Province. It also inaugurates an exclusive pickup area never seen before in the country, which will allow customers to more easily pick up products ordered online.

“We couldn’t be more excited to open our first Apple Store in Hubei Province. (…) This retail store brings new design elements to China for the first time, giving customers more ways to explore ideas, learn more about Apple products, or make it easier to pick up an online order in store,” said Apple Senior Vice President of Retail Operations and People Deirdre O’Brien.

According to a press release, this new Apple Wuhan retail store will invite the local community to connect with the company’s team members, explore ideas through Today at Apple sessions, and discover the best of Apple products and services.

With Apple Pickup Table, the Apple Wuhan Store offers an in-store pickup area that customers can also participate in Today at Apple sessions. Course content includes photography, videography, art and design, music, programming, and more.

Apple says the Wuhan retail store uses granite floors and wood-trimmed walls to make the store and mall lobby more bright and transparent.

Are you planning to visit the store? What was the prettier Apple retail you’ve ever been to? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: