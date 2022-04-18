Apple retail careers page overhauled to highlight benefits, testimonials, more

While Apple Store employees at Grand Central Terminal in New York are taking the first steps to unionize, the Cupertino company has recently revamped its retail careers page by highlighting benefits, employees’ testimonials, and lots of info on what roles are available in its retail stores.

This revamped web page was first noticed by Michael Steeber in his Tabletops newsletter. Here’s what he wrote about this new retail careers page:

Earlier this month, Apple overhauled the Retail – Careers at Apple webpage with a unique new design, tons of imagery, and new employee stories. One of my favorite details is an interactive slider filmed at Apple Park Visitor Center. Scrolling through the page and clicking on the motion-tracked buttons feels like playing a video game.

This interactive retail careers page shows, for example, some of the roles available at a store including:

Specialist

Business expert

Technical specialist

Manager

Genius

Apple also makes a different section for getting to know roles in Sales, Support, and Leadership, so people can understand which role could work out better for them. Last, but not least, the company highlights some stories from its employees:

“Working at Apple has actually made me rethink my academic goals. Through my experience as a Technical Specialist, I grew to realize how much I enjoy working with technology and switched my major to computer engineering. The tuition reimbursement program helped make that possible,” said Serene, a part-time technical specialist at Apple.

You can check the full revamped retail careers web page here.

