Prehistoric Planet: How to watch the new dinosaur docuseries

Today, a brand new dinosaur docuseries premieres on Apple TV+. You can watch Prehistoric Planet this week with a new episode dropping each day. Prehistoric Planet is narrated by David Attenborough and combines the latest scientific understanding with state-of-the-art visual effects.

Shot in the style of a nature docuseries, Prehistoric Planet is a modern day successor to Walking with Dinosaurs. It features various species in Earth’s environments of 65 million years ago, in accordance with how the latest scientific research believes they would look and behave.

The series is produced by the creators of Planet Earth, and executive produced by Jon Favreau. This means you can expect Prehistoric Planet to feature stunning cinematography of nature and animals, interposed with the detailed CGI dinosaurs themselves. David Attenborough narrates for the utmost ambience and authenticity.

Prehistoric Planet is debuting as a five-part series, with one episode released each day this week, Monday through Friday.

Each episode focuses on a different biome, and a different set of dinosaur creatures on display. The show spans water, desert, ice and forest environments.

How to watch Prehistoric Planet

Prehistoric Planet is available to watch exclusively on Apple TV+. If you don’t already have an account, you can sign up here to get a seven day trial, enough to watch the entire season for free.

You do not need an Apple device. You can watch on the web at tv.apple.com, although the sign-up process is slightly complicated if you don’t already have an Apple ID.

The Apple TV app is available on a variety of platforms including iPhone, iPad, Mac, Amazon Fire Stick, Roku, smart TVs, PlayStation, Xbox, and more.

In addition to Prehistoric Planet, Apple TV+ features more than a hundred original television shows and movies to enjoy. Current high-profile releases include Shining Girls, The Essex Serpent, and Slow Horses.

