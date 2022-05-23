Deals: Apple MagSafe charger sees first discount of the year, Find My Wallet $36, more

A new week is now underway and all of today’s best deals kick off with the first discount of the year on Apple’s official 15W MagSafe charger. That’s alongside the new Find My MagSafe Wallet hitting $36 and AirPods 3 at $150. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s official 15W MagSafe charger sees first discount of the year

Amazon is now offering Apple’s official MagSafe Charger for $34. Delivering the very first price cut since back in December of last year, this is matching our previous mention following the discount from its usual $39 going rate. If you picked up one of Apple’s latest handsets last fall or anytime since, the new MagSafe Charger is certainly worth bringing into your kit.

As the brand’s official take on wireless charging, this accessory elevates the experience by providing all of the perks of a cable with the convenience of not having to plug anything in. It magnetically snaps onto the back of your device in order to provide 15W of power to an iPhone 12 or 13 series handset.

Apple’s official Find My MagSafe Wallet hits $36

Best Buy offers the official Apple MagSafe Wallet with Find My in Midnight for $36. Delivering the best price to date, this drop from the usual $59 going rate is well below our previous $48 mention and amounts to a grand total of 39% in savings.

Having been refreshed last fall to go alongside the iPhone 13, this new version of Apple’s MagSafe Wallet sports the same leather build as before, but with some new tricks. There’s still the same magnetic design that’ll snap onto the back of your device, but now the new inclusion of support for Apple’s Find My network so you can always locate your wallet in a pinch. Dive into our review of the new model.

AirPods 3 fall to $150

Amazon is currently offering Apple’s latest AirPods 3 for $150. Marking a return to the second-best price yet for the first time in over a month, these are down from $179 in order to sit within $5 of the Amazon all-time low from before spring rolled around.

Apple’s latest earbuds just launched back in October and most notably arrive with a redesigned casing that takes a page out of the pro version’s book. While you’re ditching the silicone eartips, AirPods 3 arrive with much of the same Spatial Audio support, as well as added water-resistance for tagging along on runs or workouts. Plus, there’s the nifty new MagSafe charging case that provides 30 hours of listening to complete the package.

