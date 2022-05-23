Apple to open retail in New Jersey, first store in almost a year in the US

Apple will soon open a brand new store in East Rutherford, New Jersey, as the company has opened positions in this location on the Apple Jobs site. This will be the company’s first new retail location in the US after almost a year.

As posted by Michael Steeber in his Tabletops newsletter, the East Rutherford is Apple’s “wholly new location in the US since Apple The Mall at Bay Plaza opened” last September.

It’s important to note that the company did unveil a new The Grove store in Los Angeles late last year, although, it just relocated the old address to a new one.

For the Apple East Rutherford store in New Jersey, one of the positions available is as a Business Pro. The company explains what this role is all about:

As a Business Pro, it’s your job to drive sales and awareness of Apple’s products for the business community. You keep customers engaged by leading briefings and workshops that showcase how Apple and third-party technology and services can help them build success. With the help of customer relationship management (CRM) tools, you plan and forecast business performance through account management, pipeline building, and opportunity management.

As of now, it’s unclear exactly when Apple is planning to inaugurate this Apple Store in New Jersey or exactly where in East Rutherford it will be located.

This weekend, the company opened its first store in Wuhan, China. This is only the second retail in the world to feature a pickup area, which will likely become a standard for all the other Apple stores. Here’s what Apple’s Deirdre O’Brien said about this opening:

“We couldn’t be more excited to open our first Apple Store in Hubei Province. (…) This retail store brings new design elements to China for the first time, giving customers more ways to explore ideas, learn more about Apple products, or make it easier to pick up an online order in store,” said Apple Senior Vice President of Retail Operations and People Deirdre O’Brien.

Are you excited about a new Apple Store in New Jersey? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: