Apple to launch 2022 Apple Watch Pride with new bands as soon as this week

Since 2018, Apple has introduced new special Apple Watch bands to celebrate Pride Month. While the company has yet to show any signs of a new Pride band coming soon, a new report from Mark Gurman suggests that there’s a new Pride version of the Apple Watch Series 7 coming as soon as this week.

For the past two years, Apple has announced the new Pride bands on May 17, when the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia is celebrated. This year, however, the company hasn’t announced a new Pride band in the week of May 17.

Now, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the launch of a new Pride version of the Apple Watch is “fairly imminently.” Gurman’s choice of words is interesting because it seems that Apple will not only release new watch bands, but also a special Pride edition of the Apple Watch Series 7.

This wouldn’t be the first time Apple has introduced a special edition Apple Watch. In 2021, the company announced the limited edition “Black Unity” Apple Watch Series 6. Although the Black Unity band was available separately, there was a special Apple Watch with “Black Unity” engraved.

Gurman’s sources told him that updated marketing materials have already been sent to Apple Stores with images of the new Pride edition Apple Watch. New Pride bands will also be available in stores, but those will arrive “later this week.”

9to5Mac was able to independently confirm that there will be a new watch face available in watchOS 8.6 and later.

New Pride version of the Apple Watch should be launching fairly imminently. Marketing materials and updated Watch tables have started arriving at retail stores — for placement next week. Actual new bands should start arriving later this week. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) May 23, 2022

The 2021 Pride band for Apple Watch is a special version of the “Braided Solo Loop” that costs $99. There’s also a Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop that costs $49. It’s unclear whether Apple will update both watch bands.

Unfortunately, Apple’s Pride bands are available exclusively in the Apple Store. However, you can find special offers for other Apple Watch bands on Amazon.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: