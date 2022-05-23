Apple to launch 2022 Apple Watch Pride with new bands as soon as this week

Filipe Espósito

- May. 23rd 2022 6:27 pm PT

0

Since 2018, Apple has introduced new special Apple Watch bands to celebrate Pride Month. While the company has yet to show any signs of a new Pride band coming soon, a new report from Mark Gurman suggests that there’s a new Pride version of the Apple Watch Series 7 coming as soon as this week.

For the past two years, Apple has announced the new Pride bands on May 17, when the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia is celebrated. This year, however, the company hasn’t announced a new Pride band in the week of May 17.

Now, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the launch of a new Pride version of the Apple Watch is “fairly imminently.” Gurman’s choice of words is interesting because it seems that Apple will not only release new watch bands, but also a special Pride edition of the Apple Watch Series 7.

This wouldn’t be the first time Apple has introduced a special edition Apple Watch. In 2021, the company announced the limited edition “Black Unity” Apple Watch Series 6. Although the Black Unity band was available separately, there was a special Apple Watch with “Black Unity” engraved.

Gurman’s sources told him that updated marketing materials have already been sent to Apple Stores with images of the new Pride edition Apple Watch. New Pride bands will also be available in stores, but those will arrive “later this week.”

9to5Mac was able to independently confirm that there will be a new watch face available in watchOS 8.6 and later.

The 2021 Pride band for Apple Watch is a special version of the “Braided Solo Loop” that costs $99. There’s also a Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop that costs $49. It’s unclear whether Apple will update both watch bands.

Unfortunately, Apple’s Pride bands are available exclusively in the Apple Store. However, you can find special offers for other Apple Watch bands on Amazon.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Roborock Q5+ robot vacuum

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Apple Watch

Apple Watch

Apple Watch is Apple's wearable is designed to help you stay active, motivated, and connected. It runs watchOS, and it comes in 40mm and 44mm size options.

About the Author

Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.