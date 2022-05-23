Dinosaur docuseries Prehistoric Planet arrives on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ today premiered its new docuseries Prehistoric Planet. Prehistoric Planet combines big-budget CGI with the latest scientific knowledge about dinosaurs to bring a wholly new five-part series.

In the style of Planet Earth and similar nature documentaries, David Attenborough narrates the behavior of these stunning Cretaceous period species, as if they were actually being filmed.

Apple TV+ is releasing the show as a documentary five-night event, which means one episode will be released every day this week.

Each episode focuses on a different biome, from deserts to underwater to forestland. Prehistoric Planet features a wide variety of dinosaur species from the classic T-rex and Triceratops to lesser-known creatures like the Deinocheirus and Pachyrhinosaurus.

Prehistoric Planet explores how these animals live, from hunting to food to finding a mate. There’s far less emphasis on fighting when compared to the depiction of dinosaurs in typical Hollywood content. These stories are brought to life using stunning visual effects and cinematography of the natural world.

Here’s a clip from one of the episodes:

Prehistoric Planet was commissioned by Apple back in 2019 and has been produced over three years by the BBC Natural History Unit and executive produced by Jon Favreau. David Attenborough narrates throughout, and Hans Zimmer provides the score. Each episode on TV+ has an associated bonus content featurette which provides some more details about the speculative fiction and hard science behind what is being depicted on screen.

Prehistoric Planet joins the growing roster of premium Apple Original TV shows and movies available on Apple’s streaming service.

