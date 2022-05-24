iPod resale value has depreciated 89% on average, 3% boost since brand discontinued

Apple announced the end of the iPod earlier this month, ending an iconic 20 years. Consumers have been buying into nostalgia, either by purchasing iPods for collectibles or selling their old music players. SellCell has taken a look at how the iPod has depreciated over the last two decades and where resale values stand today.

While retailers are selling out of the last iPods ever, consumers are looking to online marketplaces like eBay to purchase a bit of nostalgia. New data from SellCell shows just how much the iPod has depreciated in the last twenty years with data analyzed from leading independent iPod buyers in the US.

Since launch, iPods on average have declined 89%. According to the data, the original iPod has lost 93.3% of its original $299 value. Honestly, the fact that you can resell and still get $20 back is pretty impressive.

It’s also noted that iPod’s depreciation ranges from 98% for older models to 71% for newer (2019) models. While the average amount of money you can get back from your old iPod is $28, you can get up to $100 back on newer iPods.

The youngest, the iPod touch (7th generation), has the best resale value as you can earn up to $100 for a 256GB model in good condition.

SellCell also mentions the average iPod resale value has remained steady the last six months. However, since Apple’s announcement on discontinuing the iPod surfaced, the average resale value increased 3%.

Check out the average resale value for each model of iPod:

Image Source: SellCell

With resale values in mind, would you consider parting with an old iPod? Do you prefer to keep them for nostalgia?

