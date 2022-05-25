‘Speed Racer’ live-action series from J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot coming to Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is working on a new live-action series based on the popular manga show, Speed Racer. J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions will produce this series.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hiram Martinez of Snowpiercer and Get Shorty will co-write and serve as showrunner. Sources say his “exciting take” on the project’s material has impressed Apple, Bad Robot, and Warner Brothers. There’s been no formal announcement on who will take the second co-writing position on Speed Racer.

The sources also claim that this live-action TV series has been in the works for years. Apple got details of the show quite a while back and the development process has been “excruciatingly slow.”

Speed Racer was created by Tatsuo Yoshida and was adapted as an anime series in the 1960s. With over 50 episodes, it became a hit among anime lovers. Nickelodeon produced an English remake called Speed Racer X in 2002 but a licensing debated stopped its run. Additionally, it was adapted as a live-action film in 2008 but ended up being so bad it cost Warner Brothers money.

This show is one of the many projects Abrams has as part of his $250 million deal with Warner Brothers. In addition to Speed Racer, he’s working on Presumed Innocent, an upcoming series for Apple TV+.

