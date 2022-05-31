Rare Apple-1 with original components and Woz’s signature going up for auction next week

Apple-1 computers are quite rare, so it’s not unusual to see some of them going up for auction for high prices – especially when they’re in good condition. Now Jimmy Grewal, a famous Apple collector, will offer a rare Apple-1 with original components and Woz’s signature for auction.

Grewal is the founder of The AAPL Collection, one of the largest private collections of vintage Apple products. The collection now has nearly 200 Apple computers, and Grewal wants more people to be able to see these products in person. That’s why the proceeds from the sale of this Apple-1 will be used to take his “Apple museum” to more places.

This particular Apple-1 is even rarer because most of its components are still the originals. More than that, the computer is signed by Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak.

In 2021, Mr. Grewal had the opportunity to meet Steve Wozniak, aka Woz, who autographed the Apple-1. Woz chose to sign the CPU of this particular Apple-1 and was enthusiastic to see one of his creations in such remarkable condition. Only a few Apple-1 computers bear the signature of their creator, and this is the only example known to be signed on its iconic white ceramic 6502 processor.

According to the Apple-1 Registry, which has details about every Apple-1 computer in the hands of collectors, machine number 89 is in “remarkable working condition” and comes with a keyboard, monitor, and cassette player from that era. The computer is fully functional and does not require any repairs or settings.

Interestingly, the website claims that this Apple-1 was most likely “the first Apple product used outside of North America.”

The auction will begin on June 2, 2022, and will run through June 12. However, for those interested, the estimated value of the product is between $460,000 and $485,000, with the possibility of it being auctioned off for an even higher price.

More details can be found on the AAPL Collection website.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: