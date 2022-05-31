Dell launches UltraSharp 32 4K Conference Monitor with USB-C and built-in 4K HDR Sony webcam

After unveiling its new USB-C UltraSharp 32 4K Conference Monitor that features a built-in 4K HDR Sony webcam at CES back in January, Dell has opened preorders today. The new monitor offers a number of features that may make it a compelling alternative to Apple’s Studio Display.

Along with the headline feature of the UltraSharp 32 4K Conference Monitor being the integrated 4K webcam powered by an HDR Sony STARVIS CMOS sensor, the display brings a list of other impressive specs.

Those include 98% DCI-P3 color space, 90W power delivery, and a built-in USB-C hub with USB-A, DisplayPort, HDMI, Ethernet, and audio.

This UltraSharp Conference Monitor also features support for using two computers simultaneously and is one of the few displays to feature the new IPS Black technology for higher color accuracy and improved contrast.

Dell UltraSharp 32 4K Video Conferencing Monitor specs:

31.5-inch display IPS Black technology 16:9 aspect ratio

4K – 3840 x 2160 resolution

98% DCI-P3, 100% sRGB, and HDR 400 certified

Integrated and adjustable 4K webcam with HDR Sony STARVIS CMOS sensor

USB-C with 90W power delivery

USB-C hub with DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI multiple USB-A up to 10Gbps, USB-C 15W + 10Gbps), RJ45 Ethernet, audio port, and more

400 nits typical brightness

Daisy chain support (with Display Stream Compression)

Support to source from 2 computers simultaneously

The UltraSharp 32 4K Conference Monitor is available to order now direct from Dell priced at $1,599.99. First deliveries are set to arrive by late July.

9to5Mac’s Take

While the new UltraSharp 32 4K Conference Monitor doesn’t have the 5K resolution or metal build of Apple’s Studio Display, you do get a number of upgrades. A 32-inch versus 27-inch screen, a built-in USB-C hub, and a 4K webcam that should perform better than Apple’s troubled ultra wide webcam.

Additionally, the 4K Sony webcam is adjustable physically with tilt as well as field of view to offer 65, 78, or 90-degrees. And it comes with a security shutter to automatically close when not in use. The webcam setup also features built-in dual echo canceling microphones, and dual 14W speakers.

For those who value a sharp webcam and features like a large screen and built-in USB-C hub, this new Dell UltraSharp Conference Monitor may be a great fit.

