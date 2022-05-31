T-Mobile outage impacting calls, texts, and data for many users

Update: T-Mobile says the outage is caused by a commercial power outage and it is working to restore service. The full statement:

A commercial power outage earlier today has caused intermittent impacts to some voice calls, data and messaging in parts of the Northeast. Our teams will continue working on full service restoration.

If you’re a T-Mobile customer currently experiencing issues with your cellular service, you’re not alone. A number of T-Mobile users have taken to Twitter and other social networks to complain that they are unable to send texts, make calls, and even use data in some instances. T-Mobile has yet to acknowledge the outage.

T-Mobile outage details

Data aggregated by Downdetector indicates that complaints regarding a T-Mobile outage began to spike around 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT. Mapping data shows that the outage appears to be primarily affecting users on the east coast stretching towards Chicago.

T-Mobile customers are complaining that they are unable to make and receive calls as well as send and receive text messages. Complaints about data outages don’t appear to be as widespread, but some users indicate that they are having issues with 5G connections repeatedly dropping.

Some of the affected users say that they have been able to resolve the issues by rebooting their iPhone. This fix doesn’t seem to work for all users, and either way it seems like there is some sort of issue impacting T-Mobile service for many users on the east coast.

T-Mobile has not yet commented on this outage or addressed any of the user complaints. On Twitter, the T-Mobile support account has simply indicated in generic “all looks good on my side” replies to users complaining of the outage.

Are you having any issues with T-Mobile service today? Let us know down in the comments. We’ll be sure to update this story as we learn more.

