Instagram feed adding Amber Alerts to help find missing children￼

In recent years, Amber Alerts have become important tools in helping locate missing children. Authorized by law enforcement, these alerts typically appear on TVs and through text messages. Now, starting today, Instagram will feature Amber Alerts in users’ feeds in the US.

“Instagram is a platform based on the power of photos, making it a perfect fit for the AMBER Alert program. We know that photos are a critical tool in the search for missing children and by expanding the reach to the Instagram audience, we’ll be able to share photos of missing children with so many more people.” Michelle DeLaune, President and CEO of the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

This has been done before on social media as Facebook added this feature in 2015. It’s rare to find one on the platform as Amber Alerts have strict requirements before being sent to nearby users. However, it’s been useful in distributing alerts to more users.

The Verge reports that Amber Alerts won’t use notifications as they’ll only be in users’ feed. While text alerts require the recipient to click a link to learn more, that’s not necessary on Instagram as all the information will be in the post. This sounds like a potentially more effective way of sending these alerts as receiving them via text or TV can be startling.

According to Instagram:

If you get one, it means there is an active search for a missing child nearby. In order to know who to show these alerts to, we use a variety of signals, including the city you list on your profile, your IP address and location services (if you have it turned on).

Additionally, this feature will be available in a total of 25 countries within the next couple of weeks. Instagram is adding Amber Alerts in Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Ecuador, Greece, Guatemala, Ireland, Jamaica, Korea, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Romania, South Africa, Taiwan, Ukraine, the UK, and the UAE.

More on Instagram:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: