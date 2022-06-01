Slack wants to help you stop mispronouncing your coworker’s name

Slack is launching a great feature for those who struggle to pronounce their’s coworker’s name. If you’re still working from home or need to participate in multiple calls using the platform, there’s a better way to understand how to pronounce your coworker’s name.

According to The Verge, Slack is adding a handful of new features to its user profiles.

New features include the option to add name pronunciation guides (either by recording audio or adding phonetic spelling); a new pop-up user card UI that appears when you hover your mouse over someone’s name; and reorganized fields in user profiles, which have now been streamlined to three modules: Contact Info, People (where you sit in your company’s org chart), and About Me (customizable with things like languages spoken, start date, etc).

As you can see in the featured image of this post, users can understand way more about a coworker thanks to the new Profile page.

As reported by the publication, the pronunciation guides, and pop-up user cards should be available starting today, although some changes may take a few weeks to roll out to all users.

Previously, Slack made available the ability to add pronouns to the Profile page. This is a feature other platforms are making available, such as Instagram, and plans to follow this path in the future, such as Twitter.

How do you like this Slack update? Share your thoughts in the comment section below. Oh, and if you’re wondering, it’s pronounced ʒoˈzɛ.

