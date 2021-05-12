Instagram users can now add pronouns to their profiles

Update: Instagram said this feature is available in the US, the UK, Canada, and Australia.

Instagram announced on Monday that is now possible for a user to add pronouns to their profile.

This feature has been long requested for users, and it’s a way to make it easier to address someone by their defined pronoun.

Instagram said this new field is available in a few countries, with plans for more in the future. Some 9to5Mac colleagues in the US and the UK already have been able to add this to their Instagram profiles. The social network says the feautre is also available in Canada and Australia as well.

With this feature on, you can add up to four pronouns to your Instagram profile, which you can then choose to display publicly or only to your followers. The social network says users under 18 will only be able to show their pronouns to their followers.

If this feature isn’t available in your country or specifically for you, it’s possible to fill out a form to have a pronoun added.

Adding pronouns to the user’s profile is already available in other apps, like OkCupid, Lyft, and even Facebook, although the Facebook app limits the options to only he/him, she/her, and they/them.

As for now, Instagram still doens’t have any public plans to roll out this feature to more countries.

Add pronouns to your profile ✨ The new field is available in a few countries, with plans for more. pic.twitter.com/02HNSqc04R — Instagram (@instagram) May 11, 2021

