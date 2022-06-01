Spy drama Slow Horses renewed for two more seasons at Apple TV+

Apple spy drama Slow Horses, starring Gary Oldman, has picked up a series order today for two more seasons by Apple TV+. This follows the season one premiere of the show back in April, and a season two release already set to arrive later this year.

At the end of the Slow Horses season one finale, Apple teased that the show will return soon with all season two episodes already filmed.

With today’s additional two season order, that means the TV show will run through at least season four, with each season following the plot of a novel by Mick Herron in the ‘Slough House’ book series. Season three and four will track the stories of Real Tigers and Spook Street, respectively.

In a press release, Apple TV+ said:

In season three of “Slow Horses,” Jackson Lamb’s disgraced spies work together to foil a rogue agent when one of their own is kidnapped. Season four opens with a bombing that detonates personal secrets, rocking the already unstable foundations of Slough House.

Production on these newly ordered episodes is expected to begin shortly. Both season one and season two are comprised of six episodes each; episode orders for season three and four were not announced.

