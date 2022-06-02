Facebook Messenger adds Call tab to boost voice and video calls with friends and family

After a handful of new features being announced in these past weeks, Facebook Messenger is adding another important function for its users. Now, the app will have a proprietary Call tab to boost voice and video calls with friends and family.

According to Digital Trends, Meta – Facebook Messenger’s parent company – found that there are 40% more daily callers now compared to early 2020. In addition, Messenger users worldwide conduct more than 300 million audio and video calls on a daily basis. This is why the company decided to bring this Call tab.

This feature is rolling out gradually to iOS and Android users, which means not all Messenger users will be able to find it in the app immediately. When available, the Call tab will be located between the Chats and People tabs on the lower bar of the app.

In March, Meta brought to Facebook Messenger some Slack-like shortcuts. For example, users can type “@” to tag a specific person in a chat. They can type @everyone, and get everyone’s attention in the chat. /silent, on the other hand, lets you message someone without sending a notification.

For the future, the company is also planning to expand some other commands such as /Pay, /gif, /shrug, and /tableflip. Particularly about these two last shortcuts, it means that when you type /shrug, this “¯\_(ツ)_/¯” appears. When you type /tableflip, this “(╯°□°）╯︵ ┻━┻” appears.

