Meta introduces Slack-like shortcuts to Messenger

Today, Meta, Facebook’s parent company, has introduced the beginning of a series of shortcuts to its Messenger platform. Its new command system brings more fun and efficiency to your messages.

Two shortcuts are available today on both iOS and Android: @everyone and /silent. Both are meant to spice up your Messenger group chat experience.

The platform has already offered a feature where you can type “@” to tag a specific person in a chat. Now you can type @everyone, and you’ll get everyone’s attention in the chat. /silent lets you message someone without sending a notification.

Features coming soon

/Pay is coming soon to Messenger users in the United States. This shortcut makes the process of sending and receiving money easier in Messenger chats. Just type /pay to send or request money security without fees. This will be a nice alternative for users who don’t want to use apps like Paypal or Venmo.

/gif is coming exclusively to iOS soon. It will be easier than ever to find a GIF for your chat. Type /gif to find the perfect GIF for your conversation.

/shrug and /tableflip are also exclusive to iOS. You’ll no longer need to type out or copy and paste the tableflip and shrug emoticons anymore. When you type /shrug, this “¯\_(ツ)_/¯” appears. When you type /tableflip, this “(╯°□°）╯︵ ┻━┻” appears.

Even more shortcuts are expected to come to Messenger later this year.

