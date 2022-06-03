9to5Mac Happy Hour 384: Apple Event Preview: iOS 16 wishes and hardware predictions for WWDC 2022

Benjamin and Zac break down what they want to see from Apple’s 2022 WWDC conference. There’s rumors abound for the next generation of Apple platforms, including lock screen widgets coming to iOS 16. We go through some of our hopes and dreams, before our wishes are brought back to (augmented?) reality next week.

