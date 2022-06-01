Apple promotes community events for developers attending WWDC 2022 keynote

We’re on the heels of WWDC 2022 as Apple unveils a new schedule of community events for developers attending the keynote next week. There’s a variety of in-person and virtual events, meant for developers to learn and connect with one another.

There are some WWDC 2022 community events in-person this year. On June 6 in Orlando, Florida, a community of developers will watch the keynote and Platforms State of the Union together. The next day in Sunnyvale, California, there’s an #iOSDevHappyHour monthly gathering. Additionally in Australia, there is a CocoaHeads meetup, but that’s later on in the month on the 22 and 23.

Most of the events are online June 6-10 and are meetups for developers around the world; many even conducted in other languages. There’s an online discussion group with guest app developers all week, as well as post-event virtual discussions. Some community events will give developers a chance to listen to a free livestream featuring speakers recapping the latest WWDC 2022 announcements.

If you’re not a developer but interested in watching the keynote, check out our guide on how to do that.

