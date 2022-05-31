Apple teases WWDC 2022 with AR Memoji card pack Easter egg

We’re just under one week away from WWDC 2022 kicking off and Apple has continued its tradition of augmented reality Easter eggs as it has listed the keynote on its Events landing page. The latest AR surprise features a virtual card pack you can open to reveal special developer Memoji.

Apple first started its AR Easter egg tradition back with the Apple Watch Series 6 and iPad event, then iPhone 12 launch. It continued on with the M1 Mac event, 2021 Spring Loaded, September’s iPhone 13 event, the Unleashed event, and this year’s Peek performance event.

Now just ahead of WWDC 2022’s keynote slated for June 6, Apple revealed its latest AR Easter egg. To view it, head to the Apple Events webpage on iPhone or iPad and tap the Memoji at the top.

You’ll see a virtual card pack appear with the phrase “Code on, code all.” If you tap the pack, it will open to reveal several Memoji cards that match the colorful animated developer theme Apple has been using for WWDC 2022.

You can also tap each card to reveal the backside with another animation of each character.

The AR experience also includes a link to add the WWDC22 keynote to your calendar.

