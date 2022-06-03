Popular ‘Next’ app for Apple Music now supports iCloud sync across devices

Next, the popular Apple Music client that creates smart playlists, has just received an important feature with its latest update. With version 1.6.3, it now syncs Magic Djs and preferences across all your devices by using the iCloud.

Developed by Sorcererhat, Next has been featured several times here at 9to5Mac, and it’s one of the best music apps for Apple Music users. With this update, Next now syncs all your preferences and Magic DJ playlists on iPhone, iPad, and Mac thanks to iCloud sync.

If you create a Magic DJ mix on your iPhone, you can access it later on your Mac or iPad, as long as it uses the same iCloud account. In addition, Next now syncs your preferences – like excluded content and hidden playlists – and keeps everything in the cloud even if you need to reinstall the app.

Sorcererhat notes that mixes and playlists added to Siri and synced via the Shortcuts app now can also be played on any device.

Additionally, this update brings some bug fixes to widgets and general improvements. Next is compatible with devices running iOS 14, iPadOS 14, macOS Monterey, or later. The app requires an active Apple Music subscription or a local music library with synced songs.

Recently, the app added a really cool feature that creates a smart playlist when you select your favorite artists. In addition, another function that users love is the “throwback Thursday,” in which every Thursday Next reminds you of a song you don’t listen to in a while.

Whether you’re feeling nostalgic or just seeking classics, listening to old favorites is always a pleasant trip to the past. The playlist Forgotten Songs helps you browse and rediscover hits that you used to play a lot but got buried in your music library. And Next #tbt can send you a notification every Thursday remembering you about a song from your playlist.

The update 1.6.3 that brings iCloud sync is free to all existing users. If you’re new to Next, the app costs $4.99 but doesn’t require any other in-app payment. You can find the app here on the App Store.

