Poll: Which rumored watchOS 9 features are you most excited to see?

WWDC 2022 is just around the corner, and soon we’ll be learning about the next versions of Apple’s operating systems – which of course include iOS 16 and watchOS 9. After asking our readers what they expect to see in iOS 16, we now want to know what watchOS 9 features you are most excited to see.

watchOS 8, which was introduced last year, wasn’t exactly a major update. The current version of the Apple Watch operating system added new sharing options in apps like Photos and Music, as well as two new watch faces and other small improvements.

For watchOS 9, rumors suggest that Apple has been working on multiple new features and changes that will enhance the Apple Watch user experience.

Interface

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman claims that the company will redesign most of the Apple Watch faces. As we reported earlier, most of the watch faces introduced in previous watchOS versions haven’t been updated to take advantage of the larger Apple Watch Series 7 display. The old watch faces are still there and they just look stretched out on the new Apple Watch models.

With the upcoming watchOS update, Apple has the opportunity to update the old watch faces with a more modern look, adding room for even more complications. Gurman also heard from sources that the Apple Watch’s system navigation will also be refreshed with the update. But the new interface is only part of what to expect for watchOS 9.

Health and fitness

Last year, Apple Watch’s sleep tracking feature gained the ability to monitor the user’s breathing rate during sleep. In addition, the Health app on iOS was updated to show whether the user’s average sleep time increased or decreased each week. Bloomberg expects that watchOS 9 will show even more data collected during sleep.

Rumors point to a “notable update to the fitness-tracking features” in watchOS 9, but details are unclear at this point. This probably includes support for new workout categories and detailed results when using apps like ECG and Heart Rate.

Low power mode

Apple Watch currently features a “Power Reserve” mode, which can be enabled at any time by the user and is suggested when the battery level reaches 10%. When enabled, Power Reserve essentially shuts down the Apple Watch and keeps showing only the time to extend battery life – which can be useful for when you have no more battery left.

However, this also means that you lose access to all Apple Watch features when this mode is enabled. Apple has reportedly been working on a new low power mode for watchOS 9 that works with apps and some system features.

We don’t know exactly how this new mode will work, but I recently wrote an article with some of my guesses.

Which rumored watchOS 9 feature are you most excited to see?

Now that you know all the latest rumors about watchOS 9, which feature are you most excited to see next week?

Personally, I can’t wait to see the refreshed interface and the new low power mode. But what about you? Let us know in the poll and in the comments section below.

As a reminder, the WWDC 2022 opening keynote will take place on Monday, June 6, at 10:00 a.m. PT.

