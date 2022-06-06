iOS 16 adds landscape Face ID unlock ability for select iPhone models

Benjamin Mayo

- Jun. 6th 2022 12:07 pm PT

Face ID
0

iOS 16 will finally allow you to unlock your iPhone in landscape. On the iOS 16 features page, Apple says that select iPhone models will support the ability to unlock Face ID in landscape.

Since Face ID launched on iPhone with iPhone X back in 2017, it has always required you to hold the iPhone upright in portrait orientation.

This is extremely annoying in certain situations, such as when you are lying down in bed. The iPad implementation of Face ID has supported landscape unlock since the beginning; the iPhone has always been a strange outlier here.

Unfortunately, Apple suggests that the addition of landscape Face ID to iPhone in iOS 16 will not be compatible with all iPhone models that can run iOS 16 (iOS 16 itself supports iPhone 8 and up). At this time, a list of supported iPhone models is not available.

Device-specific Face ID features are not unusual. For instance, the recent addition of Unlock with Face Mask requires iPhone 12 or iPhone 13. We’ll have to wait for the beta seeds to come out to find exactly which iPhones will be able to do landscape unlock.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

About the Author

Benjamin Mayo

Benjamin develops iOS apps professionally and covers Apple news and rumors for 9to5Mac. Listen to Benjamin, every week, on the Happy Hour podcast. Check out his personal blog. Message Benjamin over email or Twitter.

Benjamin Mayo's favorite gear

Philips Hue Lights

Philips Hue Lights

The easiest way to get into HomeKit and Apple smart home tech. Great for gifts.
iPhone Wireless Charger

iPhone Wireless Charger

Inexpensive, fast, wireless charger for iPhone.